Samsung Galaxy smartphones, watches, and tablets highlight today’s best deals

Save big on a number of Samsung devices today including the A51 smartphone, Galaxy Smartwatch, and the Tab S6, all at near or new all-time lows. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung A51 128GB Smartphone is down to new low

B&H offers the Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Smartphone for $285. That’s down from the usual $330 price tag and $4 less than today’s Amazon Gold Box. It’s also $9 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Notable features here include a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display backed by Samsung’s Exynos Octa-Core Processor. You can capture high-resolution images up to 48MP, thanks to a combination of various lenses including a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Galaxy Smartwatch from $199

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch at $249 for the 46mm version. Typically fetching $349, today’s offer saves you $100 and marks a new Amazon low. You can also score the 42mm model at $199, down from its $260 going rate and hitting a new Amazon low. With news that a successor to this smartwatch is on the way, today’s deals offer a great opportunity to score some of the best prices yet before the latest and greatest hits the scene. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch rocks a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water resistance, and up to four days of battery life on a single charge. There’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 starting at $530

B&H currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 256GB for $600. Typically fetching $730, today’s offer is good for a $130 discount, is $30 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. The 128GB model is also on sale for $530, down from $650. Both configurations are available at Best Buy for the same price. Featuring a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display and includes a S-Pen alongside support for its 2-in-1 DeX software. So whether you’re looking to write down notes or get work done at a desk, the Galaxy Tab S6 is up for the task.

