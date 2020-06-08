With no physical launches for a little while, it’s going to be livestreams and quiet online unveilings for firms and fans to contend with for the foreseeable future. For those hoping to hear more about new Samsung smart wearables, a major hint suggests that we might see the Galaxy Watch 3 very soon.

While we were expecting to see a new wearable alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, support pages for the Galaxy Watch 3 have now gone live on the official Samsung website. This comes after the smartwatch cropped up at the FCC late last month.

These support pages include listings for four variants of the as yet unannounced wearable device. Four distinct models have been detailed with hardware codes SM-R840NZKAKOO, SM-R840NZSAKOO, SM-R850NZDAKOO, and SM-R850NZSAKOO all getting distinct support pages. However, these support pages mention only the main part of the model numbers, SM-R840 and SM-R850 (via MySmartPrice).

None of the support pages for any of these upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 models detail any upcoming features, Samsung has kept a lid on most of those so far — although the constant leak cycle means we’d expect to see more over the coming weeks and, potentially, months.

Apparently, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch will offer a 45mm case made out of stainless steel as well as a second variant with a 41mm case. The watch will also offer Gorilla Glass DX, 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G durability, support for GPS, and also LTE connectivity.

We’re still not sure when Samsung plans to launch the new Galaxy Watch 3, but the fact they’ve now passed through the FCC and support pages are cropping up in Korea hints that we could see the smart wearables sooner rather than later. That said, we’re still of the opinion that they will be officially unveiled on stage alongside the Note 20 series in August.

