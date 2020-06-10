Google dropped the first Android 11 Beta today, but only for its own Google Pixel smartphones. Like past years, though, the Android 11 Beta Program will be extending to other Android phones, we just don’t know which ones.

At the tail end of its blog post on Android 11, Google teases that “other devices” will get access to the beta sometime soon. When? In the “coming weeks” is all we know so far.

So, what phones are getting the Android 11 Beta? We simply don’t know yet. Google has been specific and, so far, only one Android OEM has come out to announce specifics — Oppo. The folks over at XDA got word that Oppo will be releasing Android 11 betas for the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro sometime this month.

Who else might release an Android 11 beta? Last year, 13 different OEMs joined in on the fun. Specifically, OnePlus, Asus, Huawei, LG, Nokia, Oppo, Realme, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Essential. We can definitely write Essential off of an Android 11 beta — then again, the phone did get Android 11’s developer previews — but the rest will likely follow last year’s pattern. As those companies make their announcements, we’ll cover it. Stay tuned!

More on Android 11:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: