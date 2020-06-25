One of the strictest limitations of Google Stadia is that you can currently only play while on a Wi-Fi connection. According to the latest version of Stadia for Android, Google is preparing to allow players to experiment with playing on a 4G mobile data connection.

Play on mobile data

Since launch, Google Stadia has only allowed players to stream games over Wi-Fi, barring some root-related trickery. Meanwhile, Stadia’s competitors such as Microsoft xCloud and Nvidia GeForce NOW have allowed their customers to play on mobile data connections — something that is becoming more useful as more folks upgrade their 4G LTE phones for 5G-compatible ones.

With Stadia 2.23, rolling out today via the Google Play Store, we find that Google is preparing to launch early “in development” support for playing games over mobile data in a very similar way to how Stadia now allows all Android devices to attempt to play.

Title for user opt-in setting that will allow gameplay over mobile data connections, like 4G, LTE, etc. Use mobile data

Description of the mobile data gameplay opt-in setting. Stream games using mobile data when disconnected from Wi-Fi

Disclaimer for the mobile data gameplay opt-in setting which explains that the feature may use more cellular data Enabling this feature may significantly increase your mobile data usage

Description of cellular streaming feature, explaining that the feature is still being built, and streaming quality may be inconsistent as a result This feature is in development and may affect your connection quality

Like the previous setting to enable play on all Android devices, we believe the mobile data toggle will initially live inside of Stadia’s new “Experiments” menu.

Family sharing

Before Stadia even launched, Google confirmed that the game streaming service would at some point support sharing games between family members. Now Stadia’s family sharing is one step closer to launching, as the Stadia app has added numerous references to family sharing, including the restrictions on shared games.

Title of the call to action box that lets you set up family sharing. Share your games with family

Text of the button inside the family sharing settings callout when a family form of payment is not set up. The button lets you set up family sharing. Enable family sharing

Text for describing how many family members can play a game at one time Each game can be played by one family member at a time

Additionally, we find that those in a family will be able to decide which of their games are shared. Beyond the normal parental restrictions from Family Link, players can decide whether their future game purchases are automatically shared with family members or if each game needs to have sharing turned on manually. Regardless of this setting, you’ll apparently always be able to individually enable or disable sharing for a particular game, via the Stadia store.

Text for describing the visibility of shared games. Everyone in your Google family group can see shared games (unless parental controls restrict certain games)

Body text for the Share Your Games page that tells the user what the settings on the page control. Choose how to share. Both options let you turn sharing on and off for each game from its Store page.

Text for the settings button that shares all current and future game purchases with your family. Share all current and future games automatically

Text for the settings button that lets the user choose which games to share with their family. Share only the games you specifically choose

Stadia Pro games notifications

Finally, we’ve found signs that Google Stadia is preparing to enable notifications in the app. While this will surely come in handy to be aware of when someone sends you a game invite or chat message, we’ve found signs of another interesting use for notifications. We believe the Stadia app may soon offer to send notifications when there are new free Stadia Pro games to claim.

User did not enable push notifications permissions when prompted

While we haven’t found anything to directly substantiate that claim, these bits of text were all found close together in the Stadia app.

push_messaging_dialog notificationEnabled Stadia Pro Games All notifications proGamesUpdateEnabled allNotificationsEnabled

