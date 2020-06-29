Google-owned Waze has been one of the most popular mapping services around, and today it’s getting a slight redesign. Waze is getting an updated logo for 2020 which arrives as part of a bigger design refresh to the platform.

In a blog post, Waze reveals its new branding design which, for the most part, is only slightly changed from what was previously available. What’s changed? With the logo itself, Waze is going for a slightly more friendly, “happier” design in 2020 with this new logo. The overall look is still incredibly familiar, but the wheels, for example, have been adjusted to look as though they are on both sides of the character, rather than just one.

When you look at the new logo versus the old one, it becomes quickly obvious how much of an improvement the new one is. Even the text just looks like it fits better on a modern smartphone in 2020. The updated branding, as seen below, will also appear in the WazeCarpool app, of course on the Android and iOS versions of both apps.

Further, the new Waze logo can be a bit more expressive within the app. “Moods” have 30 different feelings that drivers might want to express while on the road, and each one has a new design to match the updated logo.

The redesign also extends to the app as a whole too. You’ll notice that colors are much brighter and bolder with this latest design, with icons especially popping thanks to thicker black borders. The icons look a bit like they’re from a cartoon now, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing at all.

It’s not clear when the Waze apps for Android and iOS will reflect these changes.

More on Waze:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: