Alphabet Scoop 094: New Wear OS chip, North by Google, and YouTube TV

This week we talk about what Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip means for Wear OS and debate the platform’s merits. We then catch up with Google’s acquisition of North and the YouTube TV price hike that everyone is talking about.
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Thursday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET and published on Friday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Links:
- Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Wear 4100, first Wear OS watch shipping this year
- What’s the worst part of Wear OS? [Poll]
- Google acquires North as Focals 2.0 smart glasses canceled
- Google raises YouTube TV subscription to $64.99 per month for all members
- Opinion: YouTube TV has nearly doubled its price since launch, and I’m tired of it
- [Update: Official] Pixel 3a is now ‘out of stock’ on the US Google Store
- Chrome OS preparing Steam gaming support, starting with 10th Gen Intel Chromebooks
- Lens readying Google Camera-like UI redesign with offline translation, ‘Homework’ filter [Gallery]
- Google working to integrate West Coast earthquake alerts into Android via Play Services
