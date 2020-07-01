Pixel 3a is currently ‘out of stock’ at the US Google Store

The Pixel 3a launched last May at Google I/O and it’s still not clear when its rumored replacement will be announced or launched. The US Google Store today lists the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL as being “out of stock.”

The blue “Buy” button in the top-right corner of the Pixel 3a’s retail page has been replaced by a grayed-out “Out of stock” message. Visiting the configuration page lists Verizon, Unlocked, and Google Fi as OOS.

In recent weeks, stock has dwindled especially after the last $279 price cut on the smaller phone. However, up until today, the Pixel 3a in Just Black and Clearly White have mostly remained available. The phones are still available in other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, but gone from France.

Meanwhile, the Google Fi store has a “Limited quantities available” message. Only the Just Black Pixel 3a is available with all other variants, including the bigger option, gone. This warning usually appears when Fi is running down stock of the previous generation phone after a new model has been announced.

Pixel 3a stock could be replenished in both cases, but this could be an indicator that news about the Pixel 4a could be coming sooner than later.

