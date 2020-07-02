There’s been evidence for weeks now that Xiaomi is about to release an Android TV streaming dongle, but the company has been quiet regarding an official launch date. Now, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick has picked up Google’s approval, hinting its release could be relatively close.

Twitter account @AndroidTV_Rumor spotted the Mi TV Stick’s codename, “aquaman,” having passed through Google’s approval. Model MiTV-AESP0 has been officially certified by Google for use of the Google Play Store which is, of course, on the company’s Android TV platform.

Notably, too, that same model showed up in the Google Play Console this week, which confirms the use of the Amologic S805Y processor. That processor is technically only capable of 1080p output — something that would be surprising for a streaming device in 2020. However, we know based on other leaks that there are two Xiaomi Mi TV Sticks in development, one locked at 1080p and the other supporting 4K.

Two Geekbench tests — which aren’t hard proof — also support the idea of two devices with this MiTV-AESP0 using the S805Y, but the MiTV-ANSP0 using the Amlogic S905X3. That chipset supports 4K output, just adding fuel to the idea that two models are incoming.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is now in the Google Play Console and indeed using an Amlogic S805Y, a 1080p SoC.#AndroidTV pic.twitter.com/yT54FAXzXJ — Android TV Guide (@androidtv_rumor) July 1, 2020

In any case, we still don’t know exactly when this new series of Xiaomi Mi TV Stick products will release, but Google’s seal of approval is certainly a sign it’s not far off. Most likely, we’ll see a release sometime in the coming weeks, at least based on how these things usually go.

