It’s no secret that Samsung is working on a new pair of flagship Android tablets, and so far we’ve actually learned a fair bit about the series. Now, a pair of leaks from the folks over at SamMobile detail the specs of the Galaxy Tab S7+.

Likely arriving alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5th, the Galaxy Tab S7 series will come in two variants. There will be a standard Galaxy Tab S7, but also a bigger Galaxy Tab S7+ which has upgraded specs and a bigger 12.4-inch display. Apparently, that AMOLED display will sit at a resolution of 2800×1752.

That display will show Samsung’s normal One UI 2.5 flavor of Android 10 with S Pen support and Samsung DeX too, but under the hood is where things get a little interesting. Where some previous Samsung tablets were behind the times in terms of specs, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will have the just-announced Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (complete with microSD card).

The report goes on to mention that the Galaxy Tab S7+ will support 5G out of the box, but only the sub-6GHz version. This probably means the tablet either won’t be supported on Verizon or that it will see a custom version created for the network, just like the Galaxy S20 and A71.

Perhaps the most exciting pair of details here, though, is the battery and charging specs for the Galaxy Tab S7+. Apparently, the tablet will pack a huge 10,900 mAh battery which charges over USB-C at 45W. That’s even faster than Apple’s iPad Pro supports, although the smaller 11-inch Tab S7 may not support those speeds.

Rounding things out, the Tab S7+ will apparently pack a 13MP/5MP rear camera setup, 8MP front-facing camera, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

