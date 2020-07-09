Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specs include Snapdragon 865+, 45W charging

- Jul. 9th 2020 11:02 am PT

0

It’s no secret that Samsung is working on a new pair of flagship Android tablets, and so far we’ve actually learned a fair bit about the series. Now, a pair of leaks from the folks over at SamMobile detail the specs of the Galaxy Tab S7+.

Likely arriving alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5th, the Galaxy Tab S7 series will come in two variants. There will be a standard Galaxy Tab S7, but also a bigger Galaxy Tab S7+ which has upgraded specs and a bigger 12.4-inch display. Apparently, that AMOLED display will sit at a resolution of 2800×1752.

That display will show Samsung’s normal One UI 2.5 flavor of Android 10 with S Pen support and Samsung DeX too, but under the hood is where things get a little interesting. Where some previous Samsung tablets were behind the times in terms of specs, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will have the just-announced Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (complete with microSD card).

The report goes on to mention that the Galaxy Tab S7+ will support 5G out of the box, but only the sub-6GHz version. This probably means the tablet either won’t be supported on Verizon or that it will see a custom version created for the network, just like the Galaxy S20 and A71.

Perhaps the most exciting pair of details here, though, is the battery and charging specs for the Galaxy Tab S7+. Apparently, the tablet will pack a huge 10,900 mAh battery which charges over USB-C at 45W. That’s even faster than Apple’s iPad Pro supports, although the smaller 11-inch Tab S7 may not support those speeds.

Rounding things out, the Tab S7+ will apparently pack a 13MP/5MP rear camera setup, 8MP front-facing camera, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches