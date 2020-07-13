Given the OnePlus 7 Pro launched back in May, we thought we knew pretty much all there was to know about one of the outright best smartphones on the market. That said, a new Fnatic Mode Easter egg has been found that unlocks some new exclusive wallpapers.

[Update 13/07]: We didn’t see any major new announcements regarding Fnatic and OnePlus in the interim period between the OnePlus 7 Pro and the the OnePlus 8 series launching. However, thanks to some digging by the team over at XDA, it looks as though there are three new “secret” Fnatic wallpapers to adorn your OnePlus smartphone with.

For those that don’t know, Fnatic is an online gaming team that has partnered with OnePlus or been sponsored by the smartphone firm. The eSports organization is based in London but has players all over the world.

According to the guys at XDA, the three new Fnatic wallpapers look as though they have come with the most recently released Open Beta update for OnePlus 7 and 7T series handsets. It’s worth noting that these beta builds enable a new “Moments” section within OxygenOS for grabbing and organizing in-game screenshots, recordings, and more. Although they could simply have been prepped ahead of the launch of the affordable OnePlus Nord — which is expected next week.

Either way, you can check out and download the three latest additions from the gallery below, or alternatively via a Google Drive mirror link here. You can still download the originals down below this update too.

Considering just how stacked the internal specifications are on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the tie-in with the huge eSports team Fnatic makes a lot of sense. Once you fire up Fnatic Mode, it is supposed to give your mobile gaming yet another boost over the standard Gaming Mode that has been available in OxygenOS for some time.

Fnatic Mode was originally a OnePlus 7 Pro exclusive but has since found a home on the OnePlus 5/5T, OnePlus 6/6T and OnePlus 7. It works by blocking and muting incoming notifications, disables your second SIM and then re-allocates RAM and data so that you get the best possible gaming experience in the title currently being played.

Little did we know though, that his mode came with some pretty solid exclusive wallpapers. Thanks to digging by IndiaToday (via XDA-Developers), there are three Fnatic-branded wallpapers to adorn your OnePlus device with.

How to unlock the Fnatic Mode Easter egg

Open your OnePlus device Settings

Head to Utilities > Gaming Mode > Fnatic Mode

Tap the Fnatic logo five times

You will now see a text box appear underneath the logo

Type “alwaysfnatic” into the input text field and press enter

The wallpapers will be added to your on-device library and available to apply right away. Alternatively, you can download one of the wallpapers from the gallery below if you want them on your device.

