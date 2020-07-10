OxygenOS Open Beta 6 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro with the preview software bringing the July 2020 security patch, plus some other notable improvements.

For those of you enrolled in the beta, it will be great to hear that the latest update is now heading out after being confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums. The OTAs are rolling out with quite a list of new additions including backlight brightness improvements and optimizations. These include tweaks for the double-tap to wake and some ambient display enhancements.

The Game Space now has a new “Moments” section that will host in-game screenshots and screen recordings you’ve collated. You’ll be able to tap the three-dot menu when Game Space is active to view them in one place.

Within the Clock app, OnePlus has now added “Lap time” and “Split time” titles within the Stopwatch. This makes it far more explicit what you are tracking and how to get into these modes. OxygenOS Open Beta 6 also adds some Messages app fixes plus a color fix for the stock OnePlus Launcher. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update changelog

System Optimized adaptive brightness curve. The backlight brightness softer, improving user experience Fixed the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings Fixed the automatic pull-down issue with unlock screen in ambient display Updated Android security patch to 2020.07

Clock Newly added “Lap time” and “Split time” title for Stopwatch, the interface looking more clear-cut

Game Space Newly added Moments to store gaming snapshots and screen recordings, please go to the three-dot menu at upper right corner>Moments>Recent/Games to find them.

Messages Fixed the bug of unable to receive wireless alarm notifications within a short time despite repetitious trials

Launcher Fixed the abnormal color display at the top area and button of Notes



If you are already enrolled in the OxygenOS Open Beta, then you should see Beta 6 head out for your OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro over the coming days. But as we always suggest, you might want to utilize Oxygen Updater if you simply cannot wait to get a notification to install.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: