With Chrome OS 84 released earlier this week, Google introduced a new “Explore” app to provide usage tips and a quick way to access all your available “Perks.” The latest offering for Chromebook owners is 100GB of free Dropbox storage for 12 months.

As spotted by Android Police, visiting the Perks page advertises how you can “Get 100GB of Dropbox space for 12 months with your Chromebook.” It is the first deal after a Disney+ trial and newer than the $20 off a Stadia Premiere Edition that Pixelbook/Go/Slate owners can get from the Google Store. This is a more wide-ranging offer and reflects the continued wide use of Dropbox.

Valid for 100GB of extra storage space for 12 months for new and existing Dropbox Basic, Plus, or Professional users. Open to participants who have purchased and activated a Chromebook before July 23, 2021 or while supplies last.

Tapping “Continue” will take you to the Dropbox website/sign-in process, while Google notes that “Storage space will be automatically removed at the end of the 12-month period, which may cause your Dropbox account to be over quota and stop syncing.”

Chromebook owners must redeem the free Dropbox storage by July 23, 2021. Dropbox does not currently offer a 100GB plan, but paying $9.99/month will get you 2TB.

This comes as Google has long provided Drive storage with the purchase of a Chrome OS device. The latest permutation is 100GB of storage with Google One, which includes other benefits.

