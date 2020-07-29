The House Judiciary’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law today is hosting a hearing on “Online Platforms and Market Power.” In addition to the CEOs of Amazon, Apple, and Facebook, Sundar Pichai will be testifying about Google’s Search and advertising dominance, as well as antitrust concerns from Congress. Follow along as we highlight the most interesting questions and answers.

In his written statement last night, Pichai said that “Google’s continued success is not guaranteed.” In the case of Search, he argues that people are increasingly seeking information from Alexa, Twitter, and other one-to-one social networks, while Google does not have a dominant commerce offering:

Often the answer is just a click or an app away: You can ask Alexa a question from your kitchen; read your news on Twitter; ask friends for information via WhatsApp; and get recommendations on Snapchat or Pinterest. When searching for products online, you may be visiting Amazon, eBay, Walmart, or any one of a number of e-commerce providers, where most online shopping queries happen.

On the advertising front, Google points to shrinking costs, while they generally believe that its products live in “highly competitive and dynamic global markets.”

How to watch

The antitrust hearing with Google’s Sundar Pichai, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg was expected to start at 9 a.m. PT, but Congress delayed it by up to an hour.

