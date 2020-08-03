All recent Pixel phones have been accompanied by one excellent accessory. This time around, the fabric cases for the Pixel 4a reflect Made by Google’s focus on sustainability and the environment.

The Pixel 4a case is made from over 70% recycled plastic, similar to last year’s Nest Mini. It’s part of Google’s environmental commitment across design, manufacturing, and the supply chain:

Google says that “two recycled plastic bottles can provide enough knitted outer fabric for five cases.” Meanwhile, they leverage a “jacquard pattern to more effectively mask signs of use.” Like before, you wash either under a running tap or in the laundry.

There’s also a “new edge-to-edge inner microfiber wrap” that provides “added protection.” It’s available in Blue Confetti (orange power button), Static Gray (orange), and Basically Black (mint). The last one perfectly matches the Just Black nature of the actual phone. The Pixel 4a fabric cases are available for pre-order today for $40.

