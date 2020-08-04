Google’s Pixel 4a has finally gone official, but it still won’t be the hands of customers for a couple of weeks. Despite that, Netflix has already certified the Pixel 4a for HD and HDR support.

On a support page dedicated to HD/HDR-supported Android devices, Netflix has just updated the page to include Google’s latest budget smartphone. When you get your Pixel 4a order in-house, Netflix will immediately be able to play HDR content, so long as your plan allows for that.

Notably, this is a big upgrade over the Pixel 3a which lacked HDR. Both the 3a and the 3a XL offered HD playback, but couldn’t display the brighter colors and better contrast of HDR-enabled content. So, in addition to the overall better screen of the Pixel 4a, Netflix TV shows and movies should have that distinct look on Google’s new phone.

Outside of Pixel 4a, Netflix also supports Pixel 3/XL and Pixel 4/XL with HDR content, but all other Pixel devices are limited to just HD playback.

More on Google Pixel 4a:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: