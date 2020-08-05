Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in the US

During today’s all-digital Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung took the lid off of the Galaxy Watch 3, the company’s strongest competitor against the Apple Watch to date. Here’s a quick rundown of where you can buy the Galaxy Watch 3 in the United States.

Where to buy the Galaxy Watch 3

With the Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung is delivering their finest, most advanced smartwatch yet. As Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches for Android phones, the Galaxy Watch 3 is available to purchase from almost any electronics retailer.

Additionally, since Samsung is offering LTE-equipped models of the Galaxy Watch 3, it can also be purchased from and sometimes financed through some major phone carriers.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is available in two sizes and three colors, 41mm in Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze, and 45mm in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black. Which size you choose affects the price, as does whether or not you want an LTE-enabled model.

The cheapest model is the non-LTE Galaxy Watch 3, which rings in at $399 for 41mm and $429 for 45mm. Meanwhile, the LTE models take it up a notch at $449 for 41mm and $479 for 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 from retailers

If you’re able to buy a Galaxy Watch 3 outright, instead of financing, purchasing through a retailer is the best way to go. This is especially true if you don’t ever plan to use LTE, meaning you can buy a Bluetooth-only model for $50 less. The Galaxy Watch 3 should become available for purchase from retailers starting tomorrow, August 6.

Samsung

B&H Photo – Bluetooth / LTE

Best Buy – Bluetooth / LTE

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 from carriers

Since the Galaxy Watch 3 has models equipped with LTE connectivity, it’s no surprise there are carriers willing to sell you the smartwatch directly. AT&T has told us that they will begin sales of the watch on August 7, while the Galaxy Watch 3 should arrive for Verizon customers tomorrow, August 6.

Thus far, we haven’t heard about from either carrier on whether or not there will be any deals available, perhaps to those signing up for a new data line. Instead, the main advantage of buying through a carrier is the ability to easily finance your Galaxy Watch 3 through your phone bill.

More from Galaxy Unpacked:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: