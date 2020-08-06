Google sets timeline for deprecating ‘classic’ Google Sites

After Google’s acquisition of JotSpot, the launch of Google Sites in 2008 brought easy wiki-style website creation to many users. Eight years later, a new Google Sites was introduced to the masses to replace the withering shell of classic Sites and become a part of G Suite — allowing for easy integration with Docs, Sheets, and Slides. In an email sent out today to users, Google notified that the service would be sent off in 2021.

This morning an email was dispatched to “active” users of classic Sites detailing its retirement, which will take place over the next year. The email, which had the subject line “Migrate your classic sites to new Google Sites,” headlined that the service will be fully shut down on September 1, 2021. To begin this transition, classic Sites creation will be disabled on November 1, 2020, after which point users will have a little under a year to move to the new Google Sites.

Alongside this announcement was the launch of the Classic Sites Manager, which aims to assist in the conversion of classic Sites to new Sites. It allows you to convert, archive, or delete any classic Sites on your account, as well as export a spreadsheet of all your sites to Google Sheets. Users are encouraged to begin their transition today to avoid disruptions in the future.

Additionally, G Suite admins are given a different timeline to transition, according to the G Suite Updates Blog. This modified schedule sees website creation being disabled in May of 2021, followed by the loss of editing capabilities in October, and the complete shutdown of classic Sites in December, at which point you can no longer view any sites that have not transitioned. This transition was originally delayed due to a number of features from classic Sites not being available in the revamped version, which has since been remedied.

Any classic Sites that do not transition before the deadline will automatically be archived and saved to the owner’s Google Drive. A draft will be created in the new Google Sites to replace it if needed. You can learn more about transitioning your sites at Google Help.

