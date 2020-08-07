9to5Google Daily 497: Android 11 Beta 3 arrives w/ new Easter Egg, Samsung to now provide 3 years of OS updates, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google releases Android 11 Beta 3 ahead of public launch
- Google Home app will soon let you import Google Wifi networks
- Samsung will provide at least 3 major Android updates to every flagship since the Galaxy S10
- Apple confirms Google Stadia and services like it aren’t currently allowed on iPhone, iPad
Deals discussed in this episode:
- Score one of the best prices yet on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra at $171 off
- Go truly wireless with Sony’s high-end earbuds at new Amazon low of $170
