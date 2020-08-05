With the launch of Nest Wifi, the Google Home app added a number of controls for managing your network. While Google Wifi devices are able to get this Assistant integration, the factory reset required is an inconvenience. Fortunately, the Google Home app is now adding support for importing Wifi networks.

The Google Home app lets you perform network speed tests and see what devices are connected. Appearing alongside speakers, users can also manage Family Wi-Fi and guest networks. Meanwhile, Wifi products can also be controlled by Assistant, while Smart Displays are able to show the guest Wi-Fi password.

New Nest Wifi routers automatically get this integration, but Google Wifi units require you to factory reset the entire network and set it up again from the Google Home app.

This has been the case since last year, but the Google Home app is now adding an “import” feature:

Import your Wi-Fi network from the Google Wifi app so you can manage your network and other connected devices in one place. Use Google Assistant to do things like pause Wi-Fi, check your internet speed, and show your guest Wi-Fi password on smart displays.

We’ve reached out to Google for more details.

At the moment, the standalone Google Wifi app is required for advanced networks settings, but all primary interactions can otherwise be handled by the Home app.

Google says this is rolling out over the new few days, starting with version 2.26.111 of the iOS app. The Home for Android client has yet to be updated.

