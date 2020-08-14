Xiaomi Mi Box 3 now receiving Android Pie beta

The original Xiaomi Mi Box 3 looks as though it is now getting a bump to the Android Pie flavor of Android TV courtesy of a beta phase.

If you do own the now four-year-old Android TV box, you’ll need to be enrolled on the beta program to get the preview build of Android Pie. This update was spotted over on Reddit by /u/Askmetech, who shared a screengrab of a Xiaomi Mi Box 3 getting said Android Pie beta build after checking for an update within a dedicated Mi Box India Telegram group — we do not recommend grabbing updates via this method though.

It’s a substantial update as you’d expect, with the update package — pictured below — measuring in at a whopping 620MB. Obviously, as this is going to be installed on Android TV set-top boxes, using mobile data won’t be an issue. However, you may not want to download it if you are happy with a stable TV-viewing experience.

The changelog for the system update is pretty sparse. There is mention of Mi Remote app control with this update but literally nothing else. Unfortunately, it does look like the Mi Box 3 Android Pie beta update might not be accessible to most people though. With the Mi Box beta program now at capacity, you may have to wait a while to give it a test drive yourself.

Considering that the Xiaomi Mi Box 3 launched with Android Marshmallow and is now officially running Oreo. It’s still welcome by those using the diminutive set-top box. As for when the stable release might drop? We’d wager you’ll see it on your Mi Box 3 before the end of the year.

