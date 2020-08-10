Google Stadia is quickly approaching a year on the market, and so far, it still hasn’t made its official debut on Google’s own Android TV platform. It’s making progress towards that, and as it inches forward, Google Stadia on Android TV has added 4K HDR support for games.

As spotted by Cloud Gaming XTreme over on YouTube, Stadia’s latest update seems to enable 4K HDR support on at least some Android TV devices. Under the “Performance” section of Stadia’s settings, there’s a toggle for turning on 4K support as well as HDR support on your device.

This demo was performed on an Nvidia Shield TV, and I’ve also confirmed it on a JBL Link Bar. Presumably, this works on any Android/TV device with support for this resolution.

Notably, we spotted evidence that this was coming as far back as this May, but the toggles seem to have just gone live in Stadia 2.26. In that same version, Google also improved controller support within the app. With both of those changes, it’s very clear that full Android TV support is imminent.

Captured on JBL Link Bar

