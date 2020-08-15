[Update: UK] Google Pixel Buds (2020) in other colors start going on sale

After launching stateside in April, Google’s second-generation Assistant headphones saw an international release last month. The company promised more Pixel Buds (2020) colors in August, and they are now starting to hit retailers.

Update 8/15: John Lewis in the UK is the next retailer to start selling Almost Black Pixel Buds. Along with Clearly White, those are the only two colors that will be available in the country. Meanwhile, Walmart stateside pulled last week’s listing, but not before it did indeed ship to some people.

Original 8/9: As of Sunday afternoon, Walmart is selling the Almost Black Pixel Buds with delivery set for this coming Friday. There are new high-resolution shots of the gray color option, and some buyers have managed to place their orders and get shipping date estimates.

Other US retailers and carriers have yet to update their listings, while Best Buy still has the release date as “Not announced.” The Google Store is also still showing waitlists for Just Black, Oh So Orange, and Quite Mint.

Shortly before the April launch, international Google Stores were updated to reflect how not all four colors will be available in every country:







Australia: Clearly White

Canada: Clearly White, Quite Mint, Almost Black

France: Clearly White

Germany: Clearly White

Ireland: Clearly White

Italy: Clearly White

Japan: Clearly White, Quite Mint, Almost Black

Singapore: Clearly White

Spain: Clearly White

United Kingdom: Clearly White, Almost Black

United States: Oh So Orange, Clearly White, Quite Mint, Almost Black

With the Pixel 4a announcement on Monday, Google detailed how Pixel Buds are coming to Japan on Thursday, August 20. The country was excluded from the initial wave.

It’s been a month since the expansion to nine countries, and today’s timing fits for Pixel Buds becoming available in more colors. August is also supposed to see a software update that adds unspecified new features.

More about Pixel Buds:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: