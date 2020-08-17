OnePlus 7T is $400 in today’s best deals, Samsung Galaxy Tab A $120, more

Today’s best deals include the OnePlus 7T at $400, plus Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A is $120, and a huge Assistant accessory sale from TP-Link. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 7T with its 3-camera array is down to $400

Today only, B&H offers the OnePlus 7T 128GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $400. As a comparison, it originally sold for $600 but trends around $500 lately. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best we can find by $50.

The OnePlus 7T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Other notable features here include the triple camera backside array, which includes 48, 12, and 16MP lenses. This model is Dual-SIM compatible and is made for GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A packs expandable microSD storage

B&H is currently offering the Samsung 8-inch Galaxy Tab A 32GB for $120. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and marks the best we’ve seen this year.

Delivering Android 10 in an 8-inch tablet form-factor, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A packs an HD display alongside 13-hour battery life and more. There’s 32GB of built-in storage, but support for up to 512GB of extra space can be found thanks to a microSD card expansion slot. Perfect for watching Netflix in bed, browsing the web, and playing games.

Expand an Alexa or Assistant setup with TP-Link gear

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories headlined by the 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $27. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks the best we’ve seen to date at Amazon. Equipped with three individually-controllable outlets, TP-Link’s Kasa smart power strip arms your smart home with the ability to control multiple lamps. It works without a hub, and still features Alexa and Assistant voice control out of the box alongside scheduling functionality and more. There are also two 2.4A USB ports for charging smartphones and other devices.

