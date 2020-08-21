One UI 2.5 begins rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S20 series

The highly anticipated One UI 2.5 update is now rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, having shipped pre-installed on the Galaxy Note 20 series.

We’re not sure if this was intentional, given that the Galaxy Note 20 series has officially gone on sale from today. However, it’s superb news for Galaxy S20 series fans and Samsung fans in general, as a wider rollout will likely follow for other supported devices in the coming weeks.

To recap, One UI 2.5 brings with it a ton of new features including camera app enhancements and new features, the quite impressive wireless DeX mode, some slight UI and interface improvements, plus tons more under the hood tweaks. The camera modes receive probably the newest features but we’re hoping to see even more when Android 11 drops for Samsung hardware hopefully in the next couple of months.

This update also brings native support for Android 10 gestures when using third-party launchers — a long-awaited inclusion that needed to be resolved.

We already knew that the Galaxy S20 series would be the first non-Note 20 devices to receive the One UI 2.5 update. So it’s nice to know that Samsung has begun the firmware rollout of versions G981BXXU4BTH5, G986BXXU4BTH5, and G988BXXU4BTH5 to the S20 series. We’re hearing that the update package is already beginning to head out in several European nations including Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Hungary, and Germany. That is a good sign in the early phases of the rollout.

If you do have an Exynos Galaxy S20 model, you should now definitely be heading to your System updates panel to check if you have the One UI 2.5 update ready and waiting. For those with Snapdragon variants, it can’t hurt to check either. Should you see the update rolling out in your region, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

