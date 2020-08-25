As we talked about in our review last week, Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one impressive smartphone. It comes with the latest and greatest everything, including Gorilla Glass Victus. Now, we’re seeing the strength of that glass in a very impressive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra drop test.

Gorilla Glass is a standard for premium smartphones, and the latest version, “Victus,” is the strongest to date. It promises not only an improvement to scratch resistance but also better durability when dropped. Of course, we get those claims every time, yet phones still feel fragile. What makes it different this time?

Well, now there’s some solid proof.

PhoneBuff performs drop tests on most major flagship smartphones with some pretty rigorous testing methods. In the channel’s latest test, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and iPhone 11 Pro are compared and the results are pretty telling. In the first drop test, Note 20 Ultra lands flat on its back and is left with only one small crack nearby the camera bump. The iPhone, meanwhile, completely shatters its back glass on that single drop.

As the test goes on, Note 20 and iPhone 11 Pro are dropped on their front glass and corners, with Note 20 Ultra still taking little damage to the display while the iPhone’s damage just gets worse.

What’s especially impressive, though, is that Note 20 Ultra fully survives 10 more drops onto its front without the damage getting any worse on the back or a single crack to the front. Obviously, this could just be a fluke, but it really goes to show how strong Victus is.

