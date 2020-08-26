Where to pre-order Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2, and how much they cost

Fitbit has launched its latest generation of smartwatches and fitness trackers this week with Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and the Inspire 2 tracker. All three are launching next month, but you can already put in a pre-order. Here’s where and how much you’ll need to spend.

The latest and greatest Fitbit fitness hardware is available for pre-order, including the most exciting new addition in the Fitbit Sense, the company’s new “flagship” smartwatch. It integrates the best of Fitbit’s smartwatch software, but includes new health-tracking hardware as well such as an ECG sensor and new stress management tools.

Fitbit Versa 3, on the other hand, offers a slightly more tame take on the fitness-focused smartwatch. It brings over the essentials such as heart rate and sleep tracking. This year’s Versa also brings built-in GPS along with a refined design and faster charging.

Finally, there’s Inspire 2. This product isn’t so much a smartwatch as it is a basic fitness tracker. It can track your heart rate, your sleep, and more, and does it all for a very low price.

What are those prices, exactly? Pricing varies by region, but in the US the Sense costs $329, Versa 3 $229, and Inspire 2 just $99. There are some perks to those prices as well. Fitbit Sense comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for free, and Fitbit Inspire 2 comes with a whopping 12 months.

Here’s a breakdown of how much the three devices cost in each region:

Fitbit Sense

  • United States: $329
  • Australia: $499.95
  • Canada: $429.95
  • Europe: €329.95
  • Hong Kong: HK$2,680.00
  • India: ₹33,999.00
  • Japan: ¥39,990.00
  • Mexico: $9,499.00
  • New Zealand: $579.95
  • Singapore: S$488.00
  • United Kingdom: £299.99

Fitbit Versa 3

  • United States: $229
  • Australia: $399.95
  • Canada: $299.95
  • Europe: €€229.95
  • Hong Kong: HK$1,980.00
  • India: ₹25,999.00
  • Japan: ¥29,990.00
  • Mexico: $6,499.00
  • New Zealand: $449.95
  • Singapore: S$378.00
  • United Kingdom: £199.99

Fitbit Inspire 2

  • United States: $99
  • Australia: $179.95
  • Canada: $129.95
  • Europe: €99.95
  • Hong Kong: HK$880.00
  • India: ₹10,999.00
  • Japan: ¥21,470.00
  • Mexico: $2,999.00
  • New Zealand: $199.95
  • Singapore: S$168.00
  • United Kingdom: £89.99

Pre-orders for Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2 open today directly from Fitbit.com. You’ll also be able to get these devices from other retails such as Amazon or Best Buy.

Pre-order Fitbit Sense:

Pre-order Fitbit Versa 3:

Pre-order Fitbit Inspire 2:

