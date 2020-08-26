Fitbit has launched its latest generation of smartwatches and fitness trackers this week with Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and the Inspire 2 tracker. All three are launching next month, but you can already put in a pre-order. Here’s where and how much you’ll need to spend.
The latest and greatest Fitbit fitness hardware is available for pre-order, including the most exciting new addition in the Fitbit Sense, the company’s new “flagship” smartwatch. It integrates the best of Fitbit’s smartwatch software, but includes new health-tracking hardware as well such as an ECG sensor and new stress management tools.
Fitbit Versa 3, on the other hand, offers a slightly more tame take on the fitness-focused smartwatch. It brings over the essentials such as heart rate and sleep tracking. This year’s Versa also brings built-in GPS along with a refined design and faster charging.
Finally, there’s Inspire 2. This product isn’t so much a smartwatch as it is a basic fitness tracker. It can track your heart rate, your sleep, and more, and does it all for a very low price.
What are those prices, exactly? Pricing varies by region, but in the US the Sense costs $329, Versa 3 $229, and Inspire 2 just $99. There are some perks to those prices as well. Fitbit Sense comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for free, and Fitbit Inspire 2 comes with a whopping 12 months.
Here’s a breakdown of how much the three devices cost in each region:
Fitbit Sense
- United States: $329
- Australia: $499.95
- Canada: $429.95
- Europe: €329.95
- Hong Kong: HK$2,680.00
- India: ₹33,999.00
- Japan: ¥39,990.00
- Mexico: $9,499.00
- New Zealand: $579.95
- Singapore: S$488.00
- United Kingdom: £299.99
Fitbit Versa 3
- United States: $229
- Australia: $399.95
- Canada: $299.95
- Europe: €€229.95
- Hong Kong: HK$1,980.00
- India: ₹25,999.00
- Japan: ¥29,990.00
- Mexico: $6,499.00
- New Zealand: $449.95
- Singapore: S$378.00
- United Kingdom: £199.99
Fitbit Inspire 2
- United States: $99
- Australia: $179.95
- Canada: $129.95
- Europe: €99.95
- Hong Kong: HK$880.00
- India: ₹10,999.00
- Japan: ¥21,470.00
- Mexico: $2,999.00
- New Zealand: $199.95
- Singapore: S$168.00
- United Kingdom: £89.99
Pre-orders for Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2 open today directly from Fitbit.com. You’ll also be able to get these devices from other retails such as Amazon or Best Buy.
More on Fitbit:
