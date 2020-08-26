Fitbit has launched its latest generation of smartwatches and fitness trackers this week with Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and the Inspire 2 tracker. All three are launching next month, but you can already put in a pre-order. Here’s where and how much you’ll need to spend.

The latest and greatest Fitbit fitness hardware is available for pre-order, including the most exciting new addition in the Fitbit Sense, the company’s new “flagship” smartwatch. It integrates the best of Fitbit’s smartwatch software, but includes new health-tracking hardware as well such as an ECG sensor and new stress management tools.

Fitbit Versa 3, on the other hand, offers a slightly more tame take on the fitness-focused smartwatch. It brings over the essentials such as heart rate and sleep tracking. This year’s Versa also brings built-in GPS along with a refined design and faster charging.

Finally, there’s Inspire 2. This product isn’t so much a smartwatch as it is a basic fitness tracker. It can track your heart rate, your sleep, and more, and does it all for a very low price.

What are those prices, exactly? Pricing varies by region, but in the US the Sense costs $329, Versa 3 $229, and Inspire 2 just $99. There are some perks to those prices as well. Fitbit Sense comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for free, and Fitbit Inspire 2 comes with a whopping 12 months.

Here’s a breakdown of how much the three devices cost in each region:

Fitbit Sense United States: $329

$329 Australia: $499.95

$499.95 Canada: $429.95

$429.95 Europe: €329.95

€329.95 Hong Kong: HK$2,680.00

HK$2,680.00 India: ₹33,999.00

₹33,999.00 Japan: ¥39,990.00

¥39,990.00 Mexico: $9,499.00

$9,499.00 New Zealand: $579.95

$579.95 Singapore: S$488.00

S$488.00 United Kingdom: £299.99 Fitbit Versa 3 United States: $229

$229 Australia: $399.95

$399.95 Canada: $299.95

$299.95 Europe: €€229.95

€€229.95 Hong Kong: HK$1,980.00

HK$1,980.00 India: ₹25,999.00

₹25,999.00 Japan: ¥29,990.00

¥29,990.00 Mexico: $6,499.00

$6,499.00 New Zealand: $449.95

$449.95 Singapore: S$378.00

S$378.00 United Kingdom: £199.99 Fitbit Inspire 2 United States: $99

$99 Australia: $179.95

$179.95 Canada: $129.95

$129.95 Europe: €99.95

€99.95 Hong Kong: HK$880.00

HK$880.00 India: ₹10,999.00

₹10,999.00 Japan: ¥21,470.00

¥21,470.00 Mexico: $2,999.00

$2,999.00 New Zealand: $199.95

$199.95 Singapore: S$168.00

S$168.00 United Kingdom: £89.99

Pre-orders for Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2 open today directly from Fitbit.com. You’ll also be able to get these devices from other retails such as Amazon or Best Buy.

