Fitbit is all about giving you the tools to be healthier, and today the company is launching a new way to help with that. Starting today, Fitbit Health Coaching will give you one-on-one help to get healthier through personalized plans and live help.

As an addition to Fitbit’s Premium service, Health Coaching gives Fitbit users in the United States access to a certified health professional who can help develop a personalized plan for you to lose weight, reduce stress, manage chronic conditions, or just get healthier in general.

Fitbit Health Coaching takes an appointment-free, messaging-like approach to help you reach goals. Advisors can offer actionable guidance to help you reach your goals and you can check-in with them as often as you’d like with no limits. Your personalized plan includes buying/eating certain foods, swapping types of foods with healthier options, specific exercises, and more. Your coach also checks in with your progress.

This new service is available to all Fitbit users for $55 per month and it includes the perks from Fitbit Premium along with it as well. You can sign up starting today.

