Following this year’s release of Android 11, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be approaching their end of life. To help fans of the phone squeeze a few more years of life out of their device, the team behind LineageOS are adding support for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, with the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 series not far behind.

LineageOS is currently one of the best ways to extend your device’s life well beyond what the manufacturer originally intended. For example, the Google Nexus 6 from 2014, which only received official updates out to Android Oreo, can be upgraded to Android 10 through LineageOS 17.1.

Earlier this month, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL joined the original Pixel series and many Nexus devices in having official support from the LineageOS team. At the time, it seemed odd to us that the Pixel 2 series was skipped.

This evening, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were added to the list of supported devices on the official LineageOS website, each listed as having support for LineageOS version 16, which is based on Android Pie. As spotted by yagyaxt1068 on the official LineageOS subreddit, though, we can also see that the developer who is taking responsibility for the Pixel 2 series is preparing to give the devices support for the Android 10 based LineageOS 17.1.

In the same Reddit post, we learn that another developer has decided to tackle LineageOS 17.1 support for the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, making LineageOS officially compatible with every Pixel device except the Pixel 4a. It’s impossible to speculate how much more work these other Pixel devices will need before official builds can be released.

