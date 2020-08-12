Earlier this year, the folks at LineageOS, one of the most popular third-party Android ROMs, launched version 17.1, upgrading to Android 10 and supporting a variety of new devices. Now LineageOS 17.1 is becoming available for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

LineageOS is currently one of the best ways to extend your device’s life well beyond what the manufacturer originally intended. For example, the Google Nexus 6, which only received official updates out to Android Oreo, can be upgraded to Android 10 through LineageOS 17.1.

Alongside the Google Nexus 6, back in April, LineageOS picked up support for its first Pixel phones with the original Pixel and Pixel XL. Today, according to the official LineageOS wiki, the LineageOS team has oddly seen fit to skip over the Pixel 2 and 2 XL and jump ahead to supporting 2018’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Starting today, you can download a nightly build of LineageOS 17.1 for the smaller Pixel 3, while builds intended for the Pixel 3 XL won’t be far behind. As explained on the official LineageOS subreddit, the first build for the Pixel 3 XL (aka crosshatch) seems to have failed but should be fixed by next week, as the LineageOS “nightly” releases are temporarily on a weekly schedule.

Skipping the Pixel 2 is a particular shame, as the Pixel 2 is still currently expected to reach end of life by the end of the year. That said, the Pixel 2 will at least receive this year’s Android 11 update, meaning device owners can likely hold out for a while longer for LineageOS support, should they not wish to let go of the beloved phone.

