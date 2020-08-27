Alphabet Scoop 097: Living with the Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 leaks, and Fitbit

This week we share our extended Pixel 4a thoughts, and preview what the Pixel 5 is going to offer. We then take another look at the Pixel Buds, which just received its first update, while closing on Samsung and everything Fitbit announced.
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Thursday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET and published on Friday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
- Pixel 4a Review: Superb smartphone on a budget, and a formula Google should remember
- Google Pixel 4a comes w/ ‘Eclipse’ live wallpaper that puts battery life front and center
- Future Pixel phones will not include Playground AR stickers, starting with Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 w/ 4,000 mAh battery leak in live image with alleged specs
- Some Pixel 5 specs leak w/ 6-inch, 90Hz display, ultrawide camera, ‘considerably larger’ battery
- First Pixel Buds feature drop adds bass boost, Attention Alerts, and disabling touch controls
- Google Pixel Buds are now available in Just Black, Oh So Orange, and Quite Mint
- Review: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets the formula right at the wrong time [Video]
- Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 take Google Assistant beyond Wear OS
- Fitbit Sense debuts w/ ECG, advanced health tracking, Google Assistant for $329
- Fitbit Versa 3 hits the scene w/ Google Assistant, faster charging, speaker, $229
- Where to buy Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2 and how much they cost
