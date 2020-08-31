Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services on the planet, but it’s always looking to get more subscribers signed up. This week, Netflix has quietly announced that it will offer some of its original shows and movies completely for free on Android and the web.

A new section of Netflix’s website calls the service the “premiere destination for all your entertainment needs,” then challenges consumers to prove it to themselves. Below that, some of Netflix’s biggest titles are offered up completely free including Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Bird Box, When They See Us, The Two Popes, and others. Netflix notes that “the selection may change from time to time,” too.

There’s no big catch to watching this content for free, either. Simply head to netflix.com/watch-free from your computer or Android device through the internet browser and you’ll have access to all of that content for free. You don’t even need to register for an account!

You can watch some of the great TV shows and movies from Netflix for free at netflix.com/watch-free. Choose from a variety of TV shows and movies that are available to watch now for free. You don’t have to sign-up or register, you can just press play and watch.

For movies, you’ll get the full length, but TV shows are capped to just the first episode.

Why is this new, free Netflix experience available on Android and not on iOS? Variety says that its because iOS browsers aren’t capable of playing the content.

Speaking to Gadget360, Netflix confirmed that this move is meant to “attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.” That’s likely at least partially in reaction to the company’s lower earnings as the streaming video market continues to heat up.

More on Netflix:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: