Netflix has been preparing the ability for users to control the playback speed of TV shows and movies for a while, but never rolled it out widely. Today, the company has confirmed that Android users are first in line to get access to the new feature.

Speaking to the Verge, Netflix confirmed that playback speed controls are coming to the platform with the rollout starting on Android. We’ve spotted the feature rolling out as far back as early this week, too, though at the time it wasn’t functional. Apparently, the wide rollout starts today and should be available to everyone globally in the “coming weeks.”

With these playback controls, Netflix viewers will be able to adjust content to 0.5x, 0.75x, 1.25x, and 1.5x speeds. These controls won’t stay active between sessions, but will instead need to be manually turned on every time a new TV show or movie is played.

In a statement, Netflix explained that it built this feature with creator concerns in mind by limiting the number of speeds and also resetting the selection on each viewing session.

We’ve also been mindful of the concerns of some creators. It’s why we have capped the range of playback speeds and require members to vary the speed each time they watch something new — versus fixing their settings based on the last speed they used.

The National Association of the Deaf and the National Federation of the Blind both commended Netflix for adding this option, as slowed down content (with time-matching subtitles) can be easier for the deaf, while blind people may be able to understand the dialogue at a pace faster than those with sight may be comfortable with.

Netflix says it will be looking for feedback on this feature from subscribers and the creative community, but currently does plan to start testing the feature on the iPhone/iPad app and web in the future.

