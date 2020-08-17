At the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month, Samsung unveiled and teased a wide swath of devices, especially new phones. Today, Netflix has added official HDR support for many newer Samsung devices including the Galaxy Note 20, Z Fold 2, and more.

Not all Android devices that have a good enough screen necessarily can watch movies and TV from Netflix in HD or HDR. Instead, the company chooses to certify individual devices for their app, and you can find the full list on their official support website.

Today, Netflix has updated the page to add all of Samsung’s latest flagships across phones and tablets to their HDR compatibility list, including devices like the Z Fold 2 that haven’t officially released yet. Interestingly, the smaller Galaxy Tab S7 is excluded from the list.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Meanwhile, Netflix’s list of HD-compatible devices has also gained a variety of new Samsung phones, including everything from the list above, as well as many of the new Galaxy A series phones.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy M31s

In the same page update, Netflix has also listed HD and HDR compatibility for the new TCL 10 5G and TCL 10 Plus.

