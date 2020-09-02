9to5Google Daily 513: Pixel 5, 4a 5G inch closer to launch with FCC certification, Gmail for Android gets new shortcuts, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google Pixel 5 and 4a (5G) pass through FCC certification
- Gmail for Android adds nifty shortcut for adding recipients, auto-filling names
- Chrome OS 85 rolling out: Wi-Fi Sync, smarter settings search, quick microphone slider
- The Google Assistant now works with more than 50,000 smart home services and devices
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.