Google Pixel 5 and 4a (5G) pass through FCC certification

With the launch of the Pixel 4a, Google officially teased its upcoming 2020 phone lineup, and extensive leaks have filled in the rest. The Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 — with a handful of variants — have arrived at the FCC this morning.

Given that the Pixel 4a is A4R G025J, G025E, G025H, and G025I are most likely the Pixel 4a (5G). They are set to share the same plastic body, headphone jack, and 6GB of RAM.

Of course, the upcoming phone has next-generation cellular connectivity, a bigger hole-punch screen, better processor (Snapdragon 765G), and dual-cameras (regular + wide angle). These devices only feature support for Sub-6 5G bands.

Meanwhile, A4R GD1YQ and GTT9Q should be the Pixel 5 and represent a model naming departure for Google. The below chart confirms the presence of “WPT” or wireless power transfer. With wireless charging and the ability to charge accessories, like Pixel Buds, the Pixel 5 is rumored to have 8GB of RAM and a large 4,000 mAh battery. The 90 Hz 6-inch screen is smaller than the 4a 5G’s 6.2-inch, and there is no 3.5mm port as a “premium” phone.

GTT9Q (and G5NZ6 for the Japanese market) do not have mmWave and rely on Sub-6, but GD1YQ and G6QU3 has support for both bands.

FCC ID: A4RGD1YQ (original model) and FCC ID: A4RGTT9Q (variant model) are HW identical except components depopulated for Part 30 mmWave. Other than this item, the RF and antenna design is the same.

Both sets of devices will take advantage of E-Labels and not feature physical regulatory markings.

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 Sub-6 only

Pixel 5 mmWave

Pixel 5 mmWave

With the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 hitting the FCC, both phones are set for their US launch. Google did not provide any guidance at the start of August besides coming “this fall.” The devices will be available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: