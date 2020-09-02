Deals: OnePlus 7T $400, Ring Security System $40 off, more

Today’s deals include the OnePlus 7T at $400, plus Ring security systems, and the Belkin SoundForm Elite at $230. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 7T packs an AMOLED display + three cameras

B&H offers the OnePlus 7T 128GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $400. As a comparison, it originally sold for $600 but trends around $500 lately. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. The OnePlus 7T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Other notable features include the triple camera backside array, which includes 48, 12, and 16MP lenses. This model is Dual-SIM compatible and is made for GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States.

Save on Ring’s security system

Today only, Woot is currently offering the previous-generation Ring Alarm 5-Piece Smart Home Security System for $139. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $179 right now at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since back in January. While this isn’t the refreshed Ring Alarm system with one-touch fire and medical assistance buttons, the previous iteration of the security system delivers Alexa-enabled coverage of your home in much the same fashion. It includes a keypad and base station with a built-in siren, as well as a range extender, motion detector, and a door sensor.

Belkin SoundForm Elite Assistant Speaker at $230

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $230 in two styles. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer saves you 23% and matches our previous mention for the second-best we’ve seen to date. Whether you’re looking to simplify the desk or nightstand, Belkin’s SoundForm Elite is worth a look. It combines a smart speaker with a 10W Qi charging station, allowing you to listen to music throughout the day or drift off to sleep with some ambient tunes, all while refueling a smartphone. Other notable features here include onboard access to Google Assistant, as well as hi-fi audio, smart home control, and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Productivity Suite: Hands-on with the new ergonomic work setup [Video]

Mission Workshop Transit Duffle Review: Weatherproof for any adventure [Video]

Hands-on with the massive Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch gaming monitor [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: