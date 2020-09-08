The launch of Android 11 coincides with the quarterly Pixel Feature Drop. In addition to the general platform release, Google’s first-party devices pick up some exclusive features, with the most notable being Live View Location Sharing in Google Maps.

AR-based Live View in Google Maps is integrating with Location Sharing:

If your friends have chosen to share their location with you, simply tap on their icon and then on Live View on the right side of your screen. You’ll see where they are in relation to you, along with how far away they are. Tapping on start will then show you arrows and directions placed right on top of your world so you can see exactly which way to go.

That’s really the only new Pixel Feature Drop that hasn’t been previously spotted during the Android 11 betas. Google highlights Smart Replies that are integrated into Gboard’s suggestions row. It currently only works in the first-party keyboard app and certain chat clients, while English as the set language is required.

A more Pixel exclusive feature are app suggestions in the Pixel Launcher dock:

Your phone will recommend apps you use at different times of the day, like Messages for your daily check-ins, Google Maps for your afternoon stroll or the media apps you use in the evening to help you wind down from a busy day.

Similarly, folders will automatically suggest names, like Photography, News, Navigation, and Fitness. Other “Overview Actions” to help productivity include the new screenshot pop-up in the bottom-left corner.

Your Pixel will also give you more convenient ways to select text and images, or take a screenshot with the new overview actions. So whether you’re copying and pasting, saving or sharing the content you want, you’ll have more options over how you select and engage with content on your Pixel.

The Recents menu has also been redesigned on Pixel devices with shortcuts for taking screenshots, which is no longer in the power menu, and selecting OCR text.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: