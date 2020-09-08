Xiaomi and Realme open limited Android 11 previews

Android 11 has officially launched today and, contrary to Google’s official wording, it’s only launching for Pixel devices. However, some Android partners are launching betas for the upcoming OS, with Xiaomi and Realme offering limited seats for the Android 11 update.

In respective posts today, Xiaomi and Realme have both detailed their Android 11 updates, but only in limited previews. Starting today, both brands are looking for applications from users to help test out the new update.

With Realme, the Android 11 Preview is open exclusively to X50 Pro owners. The very-limited preview is available to just 100 users for the time being with applications open now through Realme’s software update settings. Like with Pixels, downgrading from an Android 11 preview back to Android 10 will require a system reset.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, has a broader Android 11 preview launching today. The preview will be launching for Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Poco F2 Pro devices. The company is accepting applications from users starting today and until September 9th.

