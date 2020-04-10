Google Search gains actual Easter eggs to mark Easter

Most people this year will be celebrating Easter indoors. Google is marking the occasion with some virtual whimsy through new easter eggs in Search.

Like other December holidays, searching “Easter,” “Easter 2020,” and other related terms this year places a banner in the top-right corner of the results page. There’s a pink, bow-wearing bunny, yellow chicken, and baby chick hatching from an easter egg.

The background illustration sees your profile avatar and app launcher displayed against a blue background. On the mobile web, this image is displayed just underneath the search field.

Meanwhile, the Knowledge Panel links to an interactive exhibit from Google Arts & Culture about “Easter traditions around the world,” as well as history. On Android and iOS, the experience is presented through the AMP Stories format and loads quickly.

Further down in the page is a carousel of “Top questions answered” from celebrity chefs. These 25 Cameos talk about Easter meals and dishes.

On the homepage this weekend, there will be an actual Easter egg at the bottom of the homepage that wishes “Happy Easter!” when you hover over the icon.

