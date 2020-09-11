Google Play Games adds handy search filters for ads, in-app purchases, more

- Sep. 11th 2020 8:11 am PT

0

The Google Play Games app on Android has some useful library and social features, but perhaps its best feature is game discovery. Now, to make finding your new favorite game easier, Google Play Games has added some very useful search filters.

Following a major redesign last year, Google has confirmed another new tweak. Within the search interface for Google Play Games, there are now some powerful new filters to narrow down results for a game or genre.

If you go to the search interface for Google Play Games or the “Dive Deeper” section of the homepage, you’ll see a new row of filters. These filters include paid/free games, if they have ads, if there are any in-app purchases, the game’s rating, if it’s optimized for tablets, the genre of the game, and even if it has accessibility options for the blind. It’s a pretty powerful set of filters that Google called “Fireball” internally.

These new search filters seem to be widely rolled out at this point through the latest app version which has been rolling out through the Play Store over the past few days.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Play Games

Google Play Games

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches