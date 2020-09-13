Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S20 FE on September 23

Samsung just launched a host of new products in August, but another Galaxy Unpacked event has now been scheduled. On September 23rd, Samsung will host another event where we expect the company to officially reveal its Galaxy S20 FE.

With the invite seen below, Samsung teases its next new smartphone which will be unveiled later this month. This next event is called “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan,” strongly hinting at the rumored name of this upcoming smartphone, the Galaxy S20 FE or “Fan Edition.”

The event will be livestreamed on the 23rd at 10am ET/7am PT, but Samsung isn’t offering any further details at this time.

Luckily, we already know quite a bit about this upcoming smartphone.

According to recent leaks including a dump of information from WinFuture, the Galaxy S20 FE will be a considerably more affordable version of the Galaxy S20+ which launched earlier this year to middling reviews. The phone is expected to come in six colors — two of which are present in Samsung’s official teaser image — and retain the Snapdragon 865, 120Hz display, and triple-camera array.

To cut its price down, Samsung cuts the display to 1080p, brings the RAM down to just 6GB, and lessens other specs such as the camera sensors. It’s still a respectable offering, and one that users will especially appreciate given it will come at a lower price. Recently, too, the device showed up at Verizon which confirms it will be coming to the US market.

