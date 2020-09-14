In an invitation just sent to the press, Google has officially confirmed an online launch event for Wednesday, September 30, where the company will officially launch its next lineup of products including Pixel 5, a new Chromecast, and more.

Google’s “Launch Night In” event is set to take place at 11 a.m. on September 30. According to an FAQ page, the event will not be livestreamed to the public. However, Google is promoting the launch on its social channels, implying it might be public after all. We’ll update this post as more information is available.

Update: Google has confirmed on its FAQ page that the event will be livestreamed to the public at 11 a.m. PT on September 30.

This event is likely to introduce the media to Google’s 2020 products, which we already know include the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Along with the new smartphones, Google also teases a new smart speaker in its email. This is certainly the Nest speaker that Google showed off in a single image and teaser video earlier this year. Aside from that, there’s also the “new Chromecast,” which is the Android TV-powered “Sabrina” dongle we’ve seen leaked several times lately.

That’s all Google mentions officially in its email, but we can speculate that the company may also show off a new thermostat model at this event. After all, we just saw that hardware hit the FCC last week.

While we’re waiting on clarification on how this event will take place, stay tuned to 9to5Google for all the details on this year’s Made by Google lineup.

More on Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: