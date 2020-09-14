Considering that Android 11 has been here for mere days, the fact that we already have a custom ROM available based upon the latest OS build is incredibly impressive.

However, the ROM based upon the AOSP build of Android 11 does come with some serious caveats. While its promptness is to be applauded, the ROM designed for the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Mi 9T Pro isn’t quite functional in all areas just yet.

Shared over on XDA Developers, almost all of the integral functions such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, the cameras, audio, device sensors, call, and data connectivity are working just fine. Security might be a bit of an issue until this Android 11 ROM can be developed a little further, as XDA notes, SELinux is set to permissive. This is fine for debugging but not denying any operations is very insecure.

Naturally, this is one for those that a) have a supported Xiaomi device, and b) are happy to run an insecure build that might have plenty of issues not yet even recognized or accounted for. It's still impressive to see even such a rudimentary ROM based upon Android 11 be available so early on in the OS lifespan. Of course, we're likely to see even more over the coming weeks and months, but someone was always bound to be "first."









Project Treble has really helped shift ROMs to a more standardized build simply due to the increased modular design utilized. Again, as XDA notes, thanks to this change, only a few tweaks are needed as the Generic System Image for Android 11 can boot on pretty much any Qualcomm Snapdragon device. Only minor changes are needed for specific vendor devices to ensure compatibility.

Given that this Android 11 ROM has come so soon after release, it does pose the question as to why Android OEMs are unable to post Day One OS updates for their existing hardware? Although we applaud the efforts, unless you are happy to tinker, we do not recommend installing this ROM on your main device.

