Google’s Chrome OS has always offered a collection of wallpapers for Chromebook owners and, for the most part, they’re beautiful! Now, the company is refreshing that collection once again with three new categories.

The folks over at Android Police were able to spot a change in the latest Canary release of Chrome OS that three new collections of wallpapers are coming to Chromebooks everywhere. Specifically, these new categories include “Collage,” “Made by Canvas,” and “Element.”

Let’s take a look at these one by one. “Collage” is a collection of abstract wallpapers designed by Matthew Hollister. Each wallpaper is completely different and features different splashes of color too.

“Made by Canvas,” on the other hand, is created using Chrome Canvas, a neat little drawing app that Google itself created. The animated drawings vary in subject and style, but they’re all pretty good-looking.

Finally, there’s “Element.” This collection is full of wallpapers that look a lot like the default wallpaper on Google’s disastrous Pixel Slate. Each design uses abstract, 3D shapes. Interestingly, too, there are light and dark versions of most of these wallpapers. Could that be a hint of Chrome OS dark mode? It’s possible.

These wallpapers will arrive in Chrome OS in the native wallpaper picker in later releases, but in the meantime, you can download the wallpapers right now here. They’re all in 3000×1999 resolution.

