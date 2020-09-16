9to5Google Daily 522: Google Meet gains support for 49-person view, Duo re-adds screen sharing, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google Meet starts rolling out 49-person grid view, background blur
- Google Duo for Android regains screen sharing after removal two years ago
- Google Home 2.28 adds OnHub router support, Meet invites, notification controls
- Google Voice for Android makes it easier to access ongoing calls
