The latest update to Home companion app introduced a slew of new features like a dark theme, unified camera page, and more Android 11 integration. Google Home 2.28 continues to improve the Wi-Fi experience by adding support for OnHub routers, while making it easier to video call.

At the start of August, version 2.26 let users easily migrate Google Wifi (2016) devices into the Home app and provided advanced management controls. Google is now introducing support for importing and managing OnHub networks. These routers launched in 2015 as Google’s first attempt at Wi-Fi with partners (Asus and TP-Link).

This further deprecates the need for the standalone Google Wifi client, which will likely soon be deprecated. Meanwhile, the speed test feature now shows results for the last 30 days. The history UI is similar to the previous companion app, with Google still using green bubbles for download and purple for upload.

Elsewhere, Google will let you “invite others to join Google Meet video calls on your Nest Hub Max by sharing meeting details from the home feed.” This follows the Nest Hub Max and soon other Smart Displays adding support for group calling.

Lastly, Settings (from the shortcuts row) > Notifications > General notifications presents more types of alerts that you can enable/disable:

People and devices: Home members added or removed, device status

Product updates: Product updates, feature announcements, and offers

Account updates: Account changes, subscription information

Assistant: Follow-up information about questions you ask Google Assistant

Calls and messages: Incoming calls, messages, and other communications

Google Home 2.28 is rolling out for iOS today, and Android will likely follow in the coming days.

