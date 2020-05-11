In the craziness of a world affected by the coronavirus pandemic, e-commerce has become more popular than ever and has also led to hefty delays in shipping. To help customers find products locally, Google is now showing a “curbside pickup” badge for local shopping ads.

In a post on the Keyword, Google says that searches for “in-stock” grew by 70% during late March-early April across the globe. To help customers find out where they can shop safely, Google is giving retailers a new option.

In many cases, retailers cannot fully open their doors to customers and instead have to resort to online shopping with curbside pickup. Now, retailers in that circumstance can apply a badge to their local inventory shopping ads on Google that clearly designates that the store and product offer curbside pickup service.

Google specifically highlights in an example below where Petco is already using this option. The retailer’s local ads on Google mention both curbside service and same-day pickup options. In another example, Google shows a Knowledge Panel for a local bicycle shop that lists the retailer’s shopping options, including delivery, curbside pickup, and in-store shopping. Google previously showed this on restaurants.

For the time being, this new feature is only available in beta to advertisers who have “completed the onboarding for store pickup.” Google also has a form handy for advertisers who want to get in on this badge. The feature is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the US.

