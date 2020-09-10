The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 just hit the market last month with some pretty great features, but also a fairly steep price tag. Now, a few of the Watch 3’s best software features are making their way over to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in an update.

Samsung has announced that a handful of software features are set to start rolling out to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. That starts with the improved running coach and analysis features that offer detailed metrics on your run. Beyond that, Watch Active 2 is also adding support for V02 max and Fall Detection, the latter of which was rumored some time ago.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 now offers a standalone running analysis and can provide a variety of detailed metrics, such as asymmetry, regularity, stiffness, vertical oscillation, ground contact time, to help you improve performance and reduce injury. On top of this, you can also measure VO 2 max, an indicator of the maximum amount of oxygen a person can utilize during intense exercise. The Fall Detection feature helps you care for yourself and your loved ones, even when you are apart. When a potential fall is detected, you will immediately be given the option to send an SOS notification.

Outside of these health features, Samsung is also bringing a couple of handy options for messaging. Chat history will now show on notifications for various messaging apps and photos will also appear in the notifications for messaging apps. AR Emoji and Bitmoji stickers can also now be sent from the watch itself.

Rounding out this update, Galaxy Watch Active 2 is picking up improved music controls and scroll capture for screenshots.

