[Update: Rollout] Android 11 rollout for Pixel phones in India delayed by a week

While most Pixel owners are likely enjoying the latest Android 11 build on their devices, fans in India will have to wait a little bit longer to get acquainted with the latest OS update.

As initially spotted by the guys over at Android Central, it looks as though Google has left India out in the cold with the recent Android 11 OTA and factory image release. Builds are available but have exclusions for specific markets including EMEA, Singapore, and India.

[Update 09/17]: The Android 11 is now rolling out fully in India after that slight delay. It was confirmed firstly by the official Made by Google Twitter account after multiple complaints from disgruntled Pixel fans in the Indian subcontinent. We have also had confirmation from readers showing the update ready to download on their devices.

I recieved Android 11 update for my Pixel 2 XL just now (India) @9to5Google pic.twitter.com/zRFNZTAlRg — Sarvesh Kashelikar (@sarvesh_ak) September 17, 2020 Thanks for the info. We've started rolling out the Android 11 update and your Pixel phone should receive it soon. Updates are released in phases and you'll receive a notification once it comes through. Appreciate your patience. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 14, 2020

If you have the Pixel 2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, or Pixel 4, 4 XL, then you should now be able to grab the full Android 11 update. Be sure to head to your Settings > System updates panel to manually refresh.

The Android 11 builds for Pixel 2, 3, and Pixel 4 series quite clearly state that the update is not available within the region. It also states this for the Pixel 4a builds, but as the device isn’t available in the region that is less of an issue:

Pixel 4a: 11.0.0 (RP1A.200720.011, Sep 2020, All carriers except EMEA, SG, and IN)

11.0.0 (RP1A.200720.011, Sep 2020, All carriers except EMEA, SG, and IN) Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4 series: 11.0.0 (RP1A.200720.009, Sep 2020, All carriers except IN)

An extensive Google Support forums thread has many disgruntled Indian Pixel fans venting that they are unable to update to Android 11 on their devices. However, some that have been previously enrolled on the Android 11 Beta within India have been able to update to the full release with no issues. Anyone that played it safe and stuck with Android 10 are stuck with the August 2020 security patch and no OTA waiting.

Given that regional localizations are often a reason for OEMs getting updates out in time, it’s strange to see unlocked devices in India left out. We’re not entirely sure why this is the case but a Google spokesperson told AC that the update should begin rolling out from next week:

We’re working on making sure the Android 11 update is compatible with Indian ecosystem requirements, and expect it to begin rolling out next week.

India has proven to be one of the affordable smartphone hotbeds in recent years, with competition incredibly fierce with a “race to the bottom” pricing structure and plenty of so-called “flagship killer” devices hitting the market. While the Pixel series offers arguably the best software experience, not having day-one access to Android 11 within India might put potential buyers off.

However, we will be monitoring the situation and shall update you should we learn more in the coming days. In the interim, be sure to check out our in-depth look at all of the latest user-facing additions to Android 11 while you wait.

