Oppo-offshoot Realme has introduced a slew of Narzo 20 series devices including the Narzo 20 Pro which looks to be a steal at an effective $200.

The Narzo line consists of three devices: the Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20A. All are budget-oriented smartphones with impressive spec sheets given the very modest pricing. This sub-brand has proved to be very popular in India — where they are available exclusively.

As for the headline attraction, the Narzo 20 Pro measures in at 6.5-inches and comes with an FHD+ 90Hz LCD display, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, between 6 and 8GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of internal storage, and includes a 4,500mAh battery. That battery supports 65W fast charging out of the box, which can take you from 0 to 100% in just under 40 minutes.

At the rear, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. At the front, the upper-left punch-hole houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.







The Narzo 20 Pro is joined by the Narzo 20 and 20A. The standard Narzo 20 comes powered by a Helio G85 chipset, 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display at 60Hz, 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging. It also comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear but includes a rear fingerprint scanner. The camera follows a 48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel framework. The dewdrop notch is home to an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Being the cheapest of the bunch, the Narzo 20A is the most “modest.” It measures in at 6.5-inches with the same panel as found on the Narzo 20. Inside it comes with the slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging, and a triple camera setup. That camera consists of a 12-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Narzo 20

Narzo 20A

Indian Android fans will be able to pick up the Narzo 20 Pro starting at 14,999 rupees (approx. $205) for the 6GB/64GB model. The 8GB/128GB model will cost 16,999 rupees (approx. $230). The Narzo 20 will start at 10,499 rupees (approx. $145) for the 4GB/64GB option, while the Narzo 20A will start at 8,499 rupees (approx. $115) for a 3GB/32GB config.

The entire series will have a staggered release schedule. The Narzo 20 Pro will go on sale from September 25, while the Narzo 20 sales will begin September 28. The cheapest of the bunch, the Narzo 20A will be available from September 30.

